Texas Tech shot 62 percent from the field and held Oklahoma to just 36 percent on their way to beating the Sooners men’s basketball team 74-63 on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The Red Raiders shot 65 percent in the first half, but had 11 turnovers and led by just two at halftime, 33-31.

OU never led in the second half, as Tech cut down on their turnovers with just five after halftime, and outrebounded the Sooners 38-22.

The win was the fourth in a row for the Red Raiders and leaves OU alone in last place in the Big 12 standings.

The Sooners were led by 16 points from Tanner Groves.

Three other OU players were in double figures, with Jalen Hill scoring 14 points, and Milos Uzan and Grant Sherfield scoring 10 points apiece.

Sherfield was just 3-for-13 from the field.

OU was playing without reserve guard Bijan Cortes, who announced on social media on Tuesday he would be stepping away from basketball for personal reasons, and will try to return as soon as he can.

Former OU guard De’Vion Harmon had 8 points in his first game at Lloyd Noble in two years

Oklahoma drops to 13-15 overall, 3-12 in Big 12 play.

The Sooners visit Iowa State for an 11:00 am tipoff on Saturday in Ames.