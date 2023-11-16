The Oklahoma City Thunder made a season high 19 three-pointers, and shot 51 percent from the field on their way to a 128-to-109 win over the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Thursday night.

Isaiah Joe was the hottest of the Thunder shooters, making all seven of this three-point attempts and finishing with 23 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 24 points, who took the lead in the first quarter and never gave it up, leading by 15 after the first quarter.

The Warriors trimmed the deficit to two late in the third quarter, but OKC went on a 13-3 run to get some cushion and then opened the lead to to as much as 20 in the fourth quarter.

Four other Thunder players scored in double figures.

Josh Giddey scored 19 points and made all three of his 3-point attempts.

Jalen Williams added 16, Chet Holmgren 13 and Cason Wallace 10.

The Warriors were playing without Stephen Curry, out with a knee injury, and Draymond Green, out after being suspended for fighting in a game on Tuesday.

The Thunder improved to 8-4 on the season and handed Golden State a fifth straight loss.

OKC continues their three-game road trip by facing the Warriors again on Saturday night at 7:30.