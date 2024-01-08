The Oklahoma City Thunder shot 59 percent from the field and made 14 three-pointers on their way to a 136-128 win over the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Monday night.

The Thunder ended a two-game losing streak that started their four-game road trip.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 32 points and Chet Holmgren scored 31 points to lead the way for OKC.

Jalen Williams had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Two Thunder reserves scored in double figures as well, with Isaiah Joe scoring 16 points and hitting four three-pointers and Aaron Wiggins adding 13 points.

The Thunder took the lead for good with a 12-2 run in the first quarter, but never really put the Wizards away, with their biggest lead just 13 points.

OKC improves to 24-11 on the season.

The Thunder finish their road trip at Miami Wednesday night at 6:30 pm.