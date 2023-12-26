The Oklahoma City Thunder shot 61 percent from the field and had four players score at least 20 points on their way to a 129-106 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder took the lead for good in the first four minutes of the game and led by as many as 25 points as they beat the team with the best record in the Western Conference.

Minnesota had won eight of their last nine against OKC.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 34 points and was 14-for-19 from the field.

SGA added 9 assists and 6 rebounds.

The Thunder made 18 three-pointers, with 12 of those coming from their starters.

Jalen Williams had 21 points and hit four three’s.

Both Chet Holmgren and Luguentz Dort had 20 points, with Holmgren making three three-pointers and Dort hitting five from beyond the arc.

OKC forced 20 turnovers as well.

Josh Giddey added 10 points for OKC to complete all five starters scoring in double figures.

OKC led by six at halftime and went on a 12-4 run in the third quarter to begin to put the game away.

The Thunder improve to 19-9 on the season.

OKC finishes their homestand Wednesday night by hosting the New York Knicks at 7:00 pm.