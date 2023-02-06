Klay Thompson scored 42 points and was 12-for-16 from three-point range, leading the hot shooting Golden State Warriors to a 141-to-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday night.

The Warriors made 26 three-pointers for the game and shot 58 percent overall from the field.

Golden State trailed by six after the first quarter and never led until the second quarter.

The Warriors outscored OKC 29-16 in the second quarter, and scored 81 points in the second half, pulling away and leading at one point by 29 points.

The Thunder weren’t bad shooting, making 48 percent from the field overall and 11 three-pointers.

Golden State didn’t have Stephen Curry, who’s out with a knee injury, and they only attempted seven free throws for the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led four Thunder players in double figure scoring, with 20 points.

Aaron Wiggins had 19 points, Tre Mann 18 and Josh Giddey 15.

The Thunder fall to 25-28 on the season after losing the opener of their three-game West Coast road trip.

OKC visits the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at 9:00 pm, with Lakers star LeBron James needing 36 points to break the NBA career scoring record.

By Brian Brinkley