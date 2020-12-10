Hot Shooting Xavier Downs Sooners in Big 12-Big East Battle

Xavier set a school record by making 19 three-pointers and hit 57 percent from the field overall to beat Oklahoma 99-77 on Wednesday night in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Oklahoma shot 48 percent overall from the field, but couldn’t keep up with the Musketeers.

Xavier went on a 10-0 run late in the first half to take the lead for good and were up 48-39 at halftime.

In the second half, the Musketeers slowly built the lead, eventually going up by 23 points before winning by 22.

The Sooners were led by Brady Manek who had 17 points.

He was one of five OU players in double figures.

Austin Reaves had 13 points and De’Vion Harmon 11 points, while Victor Iwuakor and Alondes Williams added 10 points apiece.

Xavier had three players score at least 20 points, led by Zach Freemantle, who had 28 points on 12-for-14 shooting.

Nate Johnson had 25 points and made seven three-pointers, while Paul Scruggs had 20 points and made four three-pointers.

Xavier’s 99 points is the most OU has allowed in a regulation non-conference game since giving up 100 to Houston in November of 2009 in the Great Alaska Shootout.

Xavier improved to 7-0 on the season.

Oklahoma drops to 2-1 on the season and will return home Saturday to host Florida A&M at 4:00 pm.

(photo courtesy @OU_MBBall)