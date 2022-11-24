Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team made nine-of-20 from three-point range and shot 51 percent overall from the field to beat Nebraska 69-56 on Thursday in a tournament in Kissimmee, Florida.

The Sooners trailed 10-6, then took charge, making five three-pointers in the first six minutes of the game and never trailed again.

Tanner Groves led OU with 17 points and was 3-for-3 from three-point range.

Jacob Groves had 16 points and led the Sooners with 6 rebounds.

Jalen Hill added 13 points and had a pair of dunks off steals, while Grant Sherfield scored 10 points.

It was the first meeting between the two Big Reds since Nebraska’s last year in the Big 12 in 2011.

OU improves to 4-1 on the season.

The Sooners will play the Memphis-Seton Hall winner in the semifinals of the ESPN Events Invitational on Friday at 7:00 pm.