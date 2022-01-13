Hot Thunder End Losing Streak With Win at Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY – JANUARY 13: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on January 13, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder made 20 3-pointers and shot 51 percent from the field, on their way to beating the Brooklyn Nets 130-109 on Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Nets played without former Thunder star Kevin Durant, who was rested.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists to lead OKC.

Luguentz Dort had 27 points and made six three-pointers, and was one of eight Thunder players who made a three.

The Thunder took the lead in the first quarter and never gave it up after that, building the lead to 23 at one point.

Brooklyn shot just 42 percent from the field and was 7-for-32 from three-point range.

Three other Thunder players joined SGA and Dort in double figures, with Josh Giddey scoring 19 points and making three 3-pointers.

Darius Bazley added 16 points and Mike Muscala 14, going 4-for-4 from three-point range.

The Thunder ended a five-game losing streak in finishing their two-game road trip.

OKC improves to 14-27 on the season and will host Cleveland Saturday night at 7:00 pm.