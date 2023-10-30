The Oklahoma City Thunder took the lead in the opening minutes and never trailed after that, leading by as many as 21 points on their way to a 124-112 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder shot 53 percent from the field and made 13 three-pointers, and held Detroit to just 43 percent shooting.

The Thunder led by 12 after the first quarter, then each of the final three quarters were even between the two teams.

Along the way, OKC built the lead to 21 and after that were not in danger of losing.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander bounced back from his off game on Sunday by leading OKC with 32 points, and was tied for the Thunder’s rebounding leader with 9.

He led five Thunder players in double figure scoring.

Josh Giddey had 21 points and 7 rebounds.

Jalen Williams played a nice all-around game, with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Chet Holmgren added 14 points and Ousmane Dieng scored 10 points off the bench.

Former OSU star Cade Cunningham had 17 points for the Pistons, but was just 5-for-15 from the field.

Jaden Ivey led the Pistons with 20 points.

OKC improves to 3-1 on the season.

The Thunder continue their six-game homestand when they host New Orleans Wednesday at 6:30 pm.