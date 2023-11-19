The Oklahoma City Thunder were hot all night and totally dominated in a 134-to-91 rout of the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at the Moda Center in Portland.

OKC shot 61 percent from the field and made 22 three-pointers, with 11 different Thunder players making at least one three.

The Thunder held Portland to just 40 percent shooting from the field and led by 12 after one quarter, 33 at halftime and eventually built the lead to 47.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with 28 points.

He was one of six Thunder players in double figures.

Chet Holmgren scored 16 points and was 6-for-6 from the field.

Isaiah Joe had 15 points, scoring all of his points on five three-pointers.

Aaron Wiggins added 13 points and Luguentz Dort and Lindy Waters had 12.

The Thunder shot 72 percent from the field in the first half, a high for any NBA team in a half this season.

The Thunder improve to 10-4 on the season, and they’re 6-1 in road games.

OKC has won five games in a row for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

The Thunder swept their three-game road trip and return home Wednesday night to host Chicago at 7:00 pm.