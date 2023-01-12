The Oklahoma City Thunder shot 51 percent from the field, made 14 three-pointers and were 31-for-33 at the free throw line to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 133-114 on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Thunder used a 27-4 run in the third quarter to take a double digit lead and never trailed after that.

OKC went on a 14-2 run in the second quarter and led 67-57 at halftime.

The Sixers scored the first 13 points of the second half, then OKC regrouped and used the big run to take control of the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 37 points, and was 16-for-16 at the foul line.

He added 8 rebounds and 6 assists as well.

Four other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Josh Giddey scoring 20 points and dishing out 8 assists.

Tre Mann and Jalen Williams had 14 points each and Jaylin Williams had a career high 11 points.

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 30 points.

The Thunder improved to 19-23 on the season and continue their four-game road trip at Chicago Friday night at 7:00 pm.