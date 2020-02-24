Hovland Wins First PGA Tour Event

Viktor Hovland of Norway plays a stroke from the No. 10 tee during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Viktor Hovland entered Sunday at the Puerto Rico Open with a one shot lead. He had an opportunity to seize. His first tour win.

Hovland was quiet on the front night bagging eight pars and one birdie. On 10, he sent home an impressive chip for birdie to move to two up on the leaders.

However, it almost all came apart on 11. Sitting in some rough, Hovland sent it about five feet into more rough. He also missed a putt on the green which helped him notch a triple bogey. Hovland said after the tournament, “I guess I suck at chipping.”

That wouldn’t be the case for long. On 15, Hovland drained another chip for eagle. He would par the next two holes. And on 18, tied with Josh Teater, Hovland needed a 20 foot birdie putt for his first tour win. He gave it a good ride and it dropped. Hovland fired a 70 and won the event at 20 under.

Hovland becomes the first Norwegian born player to win on tour. He also becomes exempt through 2022 and earns spots in The Players and the PGA Championship this season. It’s expected that he will move into the top 60 in the World Golf Rankings. The top 50 get invitations to The Masters.