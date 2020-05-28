Hurts and Nichols Give OU Sweep of Big 12 Athletes of the Year

For the second time in three years and third time in the last five years, Oklahoma has swept the Big 12 Male and Female Athlete of the Year awards.

OU quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year.

It’s the third straight year the Sooner QB has won the award, following Baker Mayfield in 2018 and Kyler Murray in 2019.

It’s the fourth time in the last five years an OU athlete has won the male award.

Basketball player Buddy Hield won the honor in 2016.

OU gymnast Maggie Nichols was named the Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year for the second time in the last three years.

She’s just the third in the history of the conference to win an Athlete of the Year award more than once.

OU has won three of the last five female awards, four of the last six years, and five of the last eight years.

Hurts was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy and led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff in his lone season as an OU quarterback.

Nichols was the Big 12 Gymnast of the Year, and a first team All-American in all four women’s events plus the All-Around.

Oklahoma has won nine Big 12 Athlete of the Year awards in the last eight seasons, and has more total awards than any other school with 13, winning seven male and six female honors.