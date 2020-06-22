Incoming Freshman Cade Cunningham Sticking With Cowboys

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball program got some good news on Monday, as incoming freshman Cade Cunningham announced via Twitter he will stand by his commitment to OSU despite the program getting severe NCAA sanctions that include a postseason tournament ban.

Cunningham is considered one of the top two high school players in the nation, and won the Naismith Award as the national high school player of the year.

OSU head coach Mike Boynton reacted to Cunningham’s re-commitment on Monday afternoon.