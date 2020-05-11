Irv Roland Works Around Pandemic, Gets Back To Basketball

Carl Albert High School grad Irv Roland’s trained some of the biggest names in basketball, and it’s helped take him all over the globe teaching the sport.

Roland spent 12 years working as a NBA coach, and worked another four years as a private trainer for pro basketball players.

Irv was in Russia training players when COVID-19 shut down the world, and almost ended up having to spend a month there.

The Midwest City native made it back to the states, and now trains six different NBA players in a private and safe facility in Houston.

Our Nate Feken has the story of how Roland persevered through the coronavirus pandemic to find his purpose in life again.