Deer Creek’s Jacob Sexton Finds Joy On Offensive Line

Skill position players in football often receiver all the glory for scoring touchdowns.

Deer Creek High School senior Jacob Sexton says, he finds “joy” while playing on the offensive, and helping make those touchdowns happen with his blocking.

Sexton has always been the biggest kid on his teams, so when flag football ended he and his family knew where his home was on a football field.

Jacob’s played well enough that he’s committed to play college ball at the University of Oklahoma.

He didn’t grow up a Sooner fan though.

