Jaden Bray Breaks Out In OSU’s Spring Game

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Former Norman High School wide receiver Jaden Bray caught two touchdown passes in his first experience in front of fans inside Boone Pickens Stadium, and helped lead the black team to a 27-19 win in Oklahoma State University’s spring game.

Bray enrolled at OSU early for the spring semester, and also caught a 48 yard pass from sophomore Cowboy quarterback Shane Illingworth.

Illingworth also completed a 61 yard touchdown pass to Rashod Owens to help seal up the win.

The Cowboys started the day, in front of 17,000 fans, with a 7-on-7 drill for about 15 minutes, and finished with the two 20 minute halves that made up the spring game.

OSU junior quarterback Spencer Sanders completed a flip pass touchdown to Brennan Presley for nine yards late in the game.

For highlights and reaction from the Cowboys watch our Nate Feken’s report above.

