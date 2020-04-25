Jalen Hurts Picked by Eagles in Second Round of NFL Draft

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was picked in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night, going 53rd overall to the Philadelphia Eagles.

It marks the third straight year an OU quarterback was picked in the first two round of the NFL Draft.

Before this streak, no college had ever produced three straight years of quarterbacks picked in the first five rounds.

Hurts started his college career at Alabama and helped the Crimson Tide to a national championship before playing his final college season for the Sooners, leading OU to the College Football Playoff.