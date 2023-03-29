Jalen Williams tipped in a missed shot with a half second left to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 107-106 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night in downtown Oklahoma City.

Williams led OKC with 27 points, and his rebound and tip-in of a missed shot by Josh Giddey won a game that featured 11 ties and 15 lead changes.

Giddey tracked down a loose ball in the right corner on the possession off a jump ball with seven seconds left.

Detroit had taken a one-point lead on a three-pointer by Cory Joseph with 14 seconds left.

Neither team led by more than eight points in the game.

The Thunder had five players in double figures, with Luguentz Dort scoring 20 points, and Aaron Wiggins 19 points off the bench with three 3-pointers.

Giddey had 18 points and 7 assists and Isaiah Joe 12 points.

The Thunder once again were playing without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who continues to nurse an ankle injury.

The Pistons outshot the Thunder 50 percent to 45 percent, and outrebounded OKC 42-38.

Detroit also made 16 three-pointers to OKC’s 10, but the Thunder had just nine turnovers, to 17 by the Pistons.

OKC improves to 38-39 on the season.

With five games left in the regular season, the Thunder continue to hold the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings, and will play their next game Friday night at 6:00 pm at Indiana.