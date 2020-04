Oklahoma Sophomore Guard Jamal Bieniemy is transferring from the school. Bieniemy started more than 30 games in each of the last two seasons for the Sooners.

Bieniemy averaged just five points and four rebounds last season. He had just as many double-digit scoring performances as he did scoreless games last season.

Bieniemy made no formal announcement, neither did OU, but he was wished well by his teammate De’Vion Harmon on Twitter.

Man… My Guy! It was a pleasure to compete with you in the Practice Gym and go to War with you when the lights came on… Love Always 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/rvUS1rtxC1 — De’Vion Harmon (@TheDH11) April 10, 2020