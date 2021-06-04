James Madison Does It Again, Beats Cowgirls in WCWS

James Madison’s softball team scored a second straight win over an Oklahoma team in the Women’s College World Series, beating Oklahoma State 2-1 Friday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Dukes take control in their half of the bracket, and will have to be beaten twice on Sunday to keep them from making the finals.

JMU struck first in the first inning, as Madison Naujokas bounced back to pitcher Carrie Eberle, who committed a throwing error to allow Ociddi Alexander to score and it was 1-0 Dukes.

They added to the lead in the third inning when Kate Gordon belted a solo home run and it was 2-0.

OSU finally got on the board in the fifth inning when Chelsea Alexander singled to left field to score Reagan Wright to cut the JMU lead to 2-1.

JMU tried to answer in the bottom half of the fifth, getting the first two runners aboard, and knocking Eberle out of the game.

Kelly Maxwell came on in relief and retired three in a row to get OSU out of the inning.

She finished with five strikeouts in just two innings of work.

OSU threatened in the top of the 7th inning, getting the first two hitters aboard, and after a rundown produced an obstruction call, the Cowgirls had runners at second and third base with nobody out.

Odicci Alexander then got Avery Hobson to foul out to shallow left field for the first out of the 7th.

Then Chelsea Alexander laid down a squeeze bunt, but Odicci Alexander charged the ball out of the circle, grabbed it and tagged out OSU’s Scotland David before she got to the plate for the second out.

Kiley Naomi then popped out to shortstop to end the game and JMU became the first unseeded team to make the WCWS semifinals..

OSU drops to the opposite bracket, and will play an elimination game Saturday night at about 8:30 pm against the winner of the Arizona-Florida State game earlier in the day.

(photo courtesy @CowgirlSB)