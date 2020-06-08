Jaxon Dowell Back On Course, Shares Special Bond With Father

Like high school seniors across the country Jaxon Dowell didn’t get to finish his high school athletic career.

The recent Oklahoma Christian School grad was aiming for his third state championship in golf.

Dowell has been among a group of junior golfers that are some of the first athletes to start competing again since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Jaxon’s trying to stay sharp, because his college golf career begins during the fall of 2020 at the University of Oklahoma.

Jaxon shares a special connection with his father, Matt.

Check out our Nate Feken’s story to see the bond the two share, and how help each other.