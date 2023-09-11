Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby issued an apology on Monday for former Baylor coach Art Briles appearing on the field after OU’s game on Saturday night vs. SMU.

Briles is Lebby’s father-in-law, and was fired as the Baylor head coach in 2016 following a sexual assault scandal in the program.

Lebby was with his family and Briles following the game on the field.

OU athletic director Joe Castiglione issued a statement saying he was disappointed to see Briles on the field and implied that it was a violation of boundaries they had set for Briles.