OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Sooners beat the Florida State Seminoles 5-0 in Game 1 of the Women’s College World Series.

Things got off to a slow start, as lightning caused nearly two hours worth of delays. Once the teams finally got settled in, the Sooners opened things up in the fourth inning. Kinzie Hansen, Alyssa Brito, and Alynah Torres all drove in runs to give OU a 3-0 lead.

In the fifth, Hansen collected another RBI to make it 4-0 OU.

In the sixth, Tiare Jennings made WCWS history with her record setting 29th RBI, breaking a tie with former Sooners star Jocelyn Alo. Jennings drove in Rylie Boone to make it 5-0 OU.

Jordy Bahl was dynamite all night long for OU, pitching a complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts and allowing just two hits. Bahl’s complete game shutout was the first in the WCWS Championship Series since OU’s Michelle Gascoigne threw one against Tennessee in 2013. Bahl has also now thrown 21.2 scoreless innings at the World Series, the longest streak at the WCWS in program history.

With the win, Oklahoma extended its NCAA record winning streak to 52 games. The Sooners have now won 60 games for the third time in program history, joining the 2000 and 2017 teams that won 66 and 60 games.

The Sooners (60-1) are now just one win away from clinching a third-straight and seventh-overall national championship.

Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.