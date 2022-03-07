Oklahoma State announced Monday Jim Littell will not be returning as the Cowgirls basketball coach next season.

The school said in a statement it was a mutual agreement between Littell and the athletic department.

Littell has been the OSU coach the past 11 seasons, after being elevated from associate head coach to head coach following the death of head coach Kurt Budke in a plane crash in November of 2011.

Littell led OSU to the WNIT title that season, and went on to take the Cowgirls to six NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Sweet 16 in 2014.

This season, OSU is just 8-19, and finished 3-15 in Big 12 play, ninth place in the conference.

“I want to thank Coach Littell for everything he has done for our program over the past 17 years, first as associate head coach and these past 11 seasons as our head coach,” said OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg. “We are greatly appreciative of the leadership and direction he has provided over the years, including shepherding our program through the most difficult circumstances imaginable.”

“However, after my discussions with Coach over the past two days, he and I have mutually agreed that it is time for a new direction.”

Littell was a two-time Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2021.