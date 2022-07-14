The International Olympic Committee reinstated Oklahoma’s Jim Thorpe as the sole winner and gold medalist in two events at the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm, Sweden.

Thorpe won both the decathlon and pentathlon at those Olympics, but the next year had his medals stripped when it was discovered he made money playing minor league baseball prior to the Games.

In 1982, the IOC restored his medals, but Thorpe was then considered co-winner in both events.

On Thursday, the IOC at last reinstated him as the lone winner in both events.

In 1950, Thorpe was voted by the Associated Press as the greatest athlete of the first half of the 20th century.

Thorpe played seven seasons of major league baseball and played 14 seasons of pro football, helping start the National Football League, which named him its first president in 1920.

He’s a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the College Football Hall of Fame, and was in the inaugural class of the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

The Jim Thorpe Award is given each year to college football’s most outstanding defensive back.

Thorpe died in 1953 at the age of 65.