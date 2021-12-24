Jocelyn Malaska Makes Journey From Haitian Orphanage To Football Scholarship

Bethany High School football standout Jocelyn Malaska’s journey to signing a football scholarship with the University of Utah started 1,800 miles away in a Haitian orphanage as young boy.

While on a church trip to that Haitian orphanage David and Alisha Malaska connected with two young boys.

Before their time in Haiti concluded the Malaska’s decided to adopt Jocelyn and two of his brothers after forming such a close bond.

The adoption process took three years to complete.

Jocelyn, and his two brothers, then moved to Bethany with the Malaska’s.

Jocelyn didn’t know English and didn’t have much schooling when he moved to Bethany at age 12.

By the time Jocelyn was entering his senior year at Bethany he was being recruited by major college football programs.

This December he officially signed to play football at the University of Utah.

To see Jocelyn and the Malaska’s journey from Haiti to football scholarship watch the story above.