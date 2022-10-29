Isaiah Joe came off the bench to score 15 points in just nine minutes late in the game, sparking an 18-2 run by the Oklahoma City Thunder that got the game into overtime, and the Thunder beat Dallas 117-to-111 on Saturday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

In a game of runs, the Thunder trailed 97-81 with with just over four minutes left, when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Joe combined to spark the decisive run.

SGA made three baskets, and Joe hit a pair of jumpers, the last one a three-pointer with 15 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 99.

Luka Doncic missed a jumper at the end of regulation that could have won it and the game went to OT.

In overtime, Joe made a pair of three-pointers, the first one to give OKC the lead for good, while SGA added a pair of baskets as he closed the game with 38 points and added 9 assists.

Before the Thunder’s fourth quarter run, Dallas had appeared to put the game away with a 24-7 run to start the fourth quarter.

Doncic led Dallas with a triple-double, with 31 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The Mavericks’ run came in response to OKC going on a 13-2 run late in the third quarter to take a 72-69 lead.

The game had seven ties and 11 lead changes.

OKC outshot Dallas 49 percent to 40 percent from the field, and both struggled from three-point range, shooting 20 percent from beyond the arc.

Besides Gilgeous-Alexander and Joe, three other OKC players scored in double figures, with Luguentz Dort scoring 16 points, Darius Bazley 15 and Jalen Williams 13, as he returned to action following missing four games due to a fractured orbital bone.

The Thunder have won three games in a row and improved to 3-3 on the season.

OKC returns home Tuesday night to host Orlando at 6:30 pm.