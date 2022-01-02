Josh Giddey Makes NBA History, But Thunder Lose to Mavericks

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – JANUARY 2: Josh Giddey #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder shoots the ball during the game Dallas Mavericks on January 2, 2022 at Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)

Josh Giddey made NBA history on Sunday night, becoming the youngest player ever to record a triple-double, but the Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Dallas Mavericks 95-86 in Oklahoma City.

Giddey had 17 points, 14 assists, and 13 rebounds, becoming the youngest in NBA history to have a triple-double, at 19 years, 84 days old.

The Thunder trailed by as many as 15 points late in the first half, and made several runs at the Mavs, getting as close as three points in the third quarter, but never led after falling behind in the first quarter.

Three other Thunder players joined Giddey in double figures, with Isaiah Roby and Ty Jerome both scoring 12 points and Andrew Wiggins 10.

The Thunder were playing without five players.

Luguentz Dort was out with a sore knee, and four players were on the NBA’s COVID-19 list: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tre Mann, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, and Darius Bazley.

Giddey was playing in his first game after missing three on the COVID-19 list.

Luka Doncic was playing for the Mavericks for the first time after missing 10 games due to injury and COVID-19.

He had 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Marquese Chriss led the Mavericks in scoring with 15 points.

The Thunder have lost three of their last four games and four of their last six.

OKC falls to 13-23 on the season.

The Thunder next will play back-to-back games against Minnesota, visiting the Timberwolves on Wednesday at 7:00, then hosting them Friday at 7:00 pm.