Julio Lugo, former Rays shortstop, dies at 45

Tampa Bay Devil Rays’ Julio Lugo celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run homer off Baltimore Orioles reliever Kurt Birkins during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 22, 2006, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Lugo also hit a two-run homer off Baltimore starter Rodrigo Lopez earlier in the same inning. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

TAMPA (WFLA) — Former MLB shortstop Julio Lugo has died of what is believed to be a heart attack, his family has told Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes.

Lugo, 45, was set to turn 46 on Tuesday.

Lugo spent parts of 12 seasons (2000-2011) in Major League Baseball playing for the Astros for parts of four seasons, then the Rays for parts of four seasons. He later spent parts of three seasons with the Red Sox and had one-year-or-fewer stints with the Dodgers, Braves, Orioles and Cardinals.

In his 12 years, Lugo hit .269 with 1,279 hits, 238 doubles, 34 triples, 80 home runs, 475 RBI, 688 runs, 198 and stolen bases. He was the Red Sox’s shortstop in 2007 when they won the World Series.

The Tampa Bay Rays issued a statement following the announcement of Lugo’s passing.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Devil Rays shortstop Julio Lugo. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

