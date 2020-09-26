K-State Hanging Tough vs. Sooners Entering 4th Qtr

Oklahoma entered their contest with Kansas State dawning the Rough Rider uniforms. And it was rough riding early for OU.

Despite a Charleston Rambo 21 yard reverse play to kick things off, Spencer Rattler threw a pick to Wildcats linebacker Elijah Sullivan. OU’s defense didn’t blink though forcing a three and out. DaShaun White forcing a big stop on a Skylar Thompson run.

The Sooners got it going on their second drive going 11 plays for 83 yards. It culminated with Spencer Rattler connecting with Marvin Mims on an 11 yard touchdown strike after a nice scramble. OU jumped out to a 7-0 lead.

After another stop, the Sooners battled a few different flags for holding and illegal men downfield, but the drive carried over from the first quarter to the second. OU had a lead 7-0. First play of the second quarter Spencer Rattler rolled out and hit Drake Stoops on a 32 yard touchdown pass.14-0 Sooners.

The defense hit the field next, only allowing 12 total yards by K-State in the first quarter. Brendan Radley-Hiles notched an impressive tackle on third down to prevent a K-State first down. Two plays later, Spencer Rattler threw his second pick on an underthrown deep pass to Mims. It was picked off by Justin Gardner.

K-State would capitalize off the interception. On third and 18, Skylar Thompson connected on an 39 yard touchdown strike to Chabastin Taylor. The Sooner lead was cut in half.

OU answered right back on their next drive. OU made a concerted effort to run the ball, but the drive was capped on the 10th play when Rattler found Marvin Mims for a nine yard touchdown. Each’s second of the day. 21-7 Sooners. That was the halftime score.

The third quarter started quietly. The Sooners forced a stop on a DaShaun White sack. Then OU gave it over on downs. There was a tense moment as Creed Humphrey left the game with a lower body injury but he would return. Following that, Spencer Rattler found Jeremiah Hall on a 21 yard touchdown strike. The Sooners had a 28-7 lead. It was Rattler’s eighth TD pass of the season.

Per the FOX broadcast, Spencer Rattler’s 8 TD passes through two games is the most since Sam Bradford in 2008.

After that, Skylar Thompson connected with Deuce Vaughn for 77 yards all the way down the one. Two plays later, Skylar Thompson powered his way into the end zone for six. 28-14 Sooners. Just like they had all game, Rattler found Stoops on a 51 yard gain. That set up a six yard Seth McGowan touchdown. Sooners went on top 35-14.

Kansas State then had another big hitter. Thompson found Keon Mozee for 78 yards inside the OU five. The next play, Thompson again went up the middle for the touchdown. 35-21 Sooners.

Before the third quarter came to a close Seth McGowan was popped and fumbled the football for the Sooners. K-State recovered. It was their third turnover of the game. Deuce Vaughn broke off a 35 yard reception to get deep into OU territory.

A few plays later Skylar Thompson dropped back and scrambled four yards for the touchdown. OU was clinging to a 35-28 lead.