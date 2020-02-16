Kansas Conundrum Continues for Sooners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma entered their showdown with Kansas looking for their first win there since 1993.

It didn't get off to a bad start for the Sooners. Ker Kuath landed an impressive alley-oop from Jamal Bienemy. Kuath had six which doubled his season average.

Following that, Brady Manek hit his only three of the day. Manek struggled going one of six from distance and notching just seven points on the night.

Under ten to go in the first half, Austin Reaves threw down a monstrous dunk. He had 12. Oklahoma actually held on to a one point lead.

Then Kansas went crazy. They notched a 12-2 run spearheaded by Devon Dotson who hit a layup and a foul. Kansas led at the half, by nine. Dotson finished with 19.

Marcus Garrett was great all day. He hit a career high six three pointers. Kansas led by as many as 19. Garrett led Kansas with 24 points.

Oklahoma wouldn't go quietly though. Kristian Doolittle hit a three to cut the Jayhawk deficit to ten. Doolittle had a game high 27 points.

But Kansas was too much. Obchai Agbaji nailed a three. He had 10. And the game was iced when Garrett found Udoka Azubiuke for an alley-oop slam. He had 15 points and 17 rebounds.

Kansas won 87-70 over the Sooners taking their 19th straight game over OU in Lawrence. The Sooners look to bounce back on Tuesday when the top ranked Baylor Bears come to Norman for a showdown.