Kansas shot 55 percent from the field, including 60 percent in the second half, and beat the Oklahoma men’s basketball team 78-55 on Saturday at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The loss is OU’s seventh straight Big 12 defeat, their longest streak since 2017.

The Jayhawks went on a 16-2 run in the first half to take a 35-22 lead at halftime, and a 29-11 run in the second half to blow the game open.

Oklahoma shot just 36 percent from the field and were 4-for-17 from three-point range.

The Sooners committed 24 turnovers, which turned into 27 KU points.

OU scored the first seven points of the game, but their last lead was 20-19, when Kansas began their run to take control.

Oklahoma was led by 14 points from Jalen Hill.

Only two other Sooners scored in double figures, with Otega Oweh scoring 11 and Grant Sherfield 10.

Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 18 points.

The Sooners fall to 12-13 overall, 2-10 in Big 12 play.

OU hosts #12 Kansas State Tuesday night at 8:00 pm.