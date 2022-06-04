Oklahoma State pitcher Kelly Maxwell tossed a 3-hit shutout and struck out nine to lead the Cowgirls’ softball team to a 2-0 win over Florida on Saturday night at the Women’s College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

OSU used small ball to provide their offense.

In the third inning, Chyenne Factor laid down a squeeze bunt to score Julia Cottrill for the first Cowgirl run.

Then in the fourth, Cottrill singled to score Sydney Pennington.

Maxwell took care of the rest, and OSU is 2-0 in the WCWS for the first time since 1993.

The Cowgirls will get Sunday off and play Monday at 6:00 pm in the semifinals, against the winner of Sunday’s elimination game between Arizona and Texas.