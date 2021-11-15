What time is Bedlam kickoff?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The kickoff time and television information for the Bedlam football game on November 27 has been set.

The Big 12 announced on Monday the game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and be televised by ABC.

It will be the sixth time in the last eight meetings in Stillwater the game has been a night time kickoff.

Both teams are 9-1 overall and 6-1 in Big 12 play, and have one more game to play before the Bedlam regular season finale.

OU hosts Iowa State at 11:00 am this Saturday, and OSU visits Texas Tech for a 7:00 kickoff.

