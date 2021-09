DALLAS, TX – OCTOBER 12: A general view of the Cotton Bowl crowd during the Red River Shootout between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns on October 12, 2013 at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Jackson Laizure/Getty Images)

The Big 12 Conference on Monday announced kickoff times and television information for games on October 9.

That includes the OU-Texas game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The game will kickoff at 11:00 am and be televised by ABC.

It’s the fourth straight year and the 12th time in the last 14 regular season meetings the game has been set for an 11:00 am start.

Oklahoma has won three in a row over the Longhorns, five of the last six, and nine of the last 12.