The Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff time for the OU-Texas football game on October 7th.

The Sooners and Longhorns will face off at 11:00 am at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

It’s the sixth straight year, the 12th time in the last 13 years, and 14th time in the last 16 seasons the game will start at 11:00 am.

Texas won 49-0 last year and leads the all-time series 63-50-5.