The Big 12 Conference announced kickoff times and television information for games to be played on September 23.

It will be the conference opener for both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

The Sooners will visit Cincinnati at 11:00 am on Fox.

OU’s only previous meeting in Cincinnati was a win 2010.

The Cowboys will visit Iowa State at 3:00 pm on FS1.

OSU had a four-game winning streak in Ames end with a loss to the Cyclones in 2021.