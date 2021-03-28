Kingfisher’s Historic Boys Basketball Run

Kingfisher’s boys basketball team just wrapped up winning their second state championship in three years, and in the process their seniors secured the best four year winning percentage in Oklahoma boys basketball history.

The Yellowjacket senior class went 107-4 over during their four year careers.

Those seniors lost a single game in each of their four years at Kingfisher High School.

Jared Reese’s teams won two state titles, finished runner up in 2018 and weren’t able to complete the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Yellowjackets were led by Bijan Cortes, a University of Oklahoma signee, and Matthew Stone, a North Texas University signee.

Watch the video above to hear Reese, Cortes and Stone reflect on their historic run over the last four years.