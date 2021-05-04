Kings Beat Thunder as OKC Goes Winless in Homestand

The Sacramento Kings went on a 20-4 run late in the second quarter to take the lead for good and held off a late rally by the Oklahoma City Thunder to beat OKC 103-99 on Tuesday night at Chesapeake Arena.

The Kings led by as many as 17 points, then the Thunder went on a 14-2 run late to get within one point, but could never tie or take the lead.

The Thunder were held to just 36 percent shooting from the field, but were able to keep it competitive by only committing nine turnovers.

Darius Bazley led OKC with 24 points and 11 rebounds, but only two other Thunder players scored in double figures.

Gabriel Deck had 16 points, while Luguentz Dort had 10 points.

Moses Brown led the Thunder with 17 rebounds.

The Kings had all five starters score in double figures, with former Sooner star Buddy Hield scoring 18 points to tie for Sacramento scoring honors.

The Thunder have lost four in a row, losing all four games of the homestand, and have lost 18 of their last 19 games.

The Thunder have also lost 10 straight home games and 13 of their last 14.

OKC falls to 21-45 on the season, and starts a four-game west coast road trip Thursday night at 9:00 pm when they visit Golden State.