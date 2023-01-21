Sacramento went on a 10-3 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-113 on Friday night at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento and end OKC’s four-game winning streak.

The Thunder outshot the Kings 48.4 percent to 47.7 from the field, and made 16 three-pointers for the game, but Sacramento attempted 17 more free throws, going 24-for-28 at the free throw line, and the Kings outrebounded OKC 52-36.

The Thunder led by seven at halftime and had five players score in double figures, led by 37 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Isaiah Joe hit seven three-pointers to account for all 21 of his points, and two Thunder players had 15 points, with Josh Giddey adding 10 rebounds, and Luguentz Dort scoring all of his points in the first half.

Jalen Williams added 13 points for OKC.

Keegan Murray paced the Kings with 29 points and 14 rebounds, and former Thunder forward Damontas Sabonis had a triple-double, with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and 14 assists.

The Thunder’s four-game winning streak ends as they fall to 22-24 on the season.

OKC finishes their two-game road trip at Denver Sunday at 7:00 pm.