The Korn Ferry Tour is starting a five-year run in Norman this year and the Compliance Solutions Championship started Thursday at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club.

With the first round nearly over, Rafael Campos and Alan Wagner are tied for the lead at 8-under par after shooting 64.

There are 18 golfers in the field who played college golf in Oklahoma and former OSU golfer Kris Ventura had the best day of the group with a five-under par 67.

Former Sooner Patrick Welch is at 3-under par after a 69.

Both former Oklahoma Christian golfer Rhein Gibson and former OSU golfer Zach Bachou shot 2-under par 70.

Four with Oklahoma ties shot one-under par 71, with former OSU golfer Kevin Dougherty, former Sooners Logan McAllister and Quade Cummins, and former UCO golfer Joshua Creel.