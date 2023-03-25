The Oklahoma City Thunder led once briefly early in the game, and could never re-gain the lead on the Los Angeles Lakers, who led by as many as 17 and held off a late OKC rally to win 116-111 at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night in Los Angeles.

The Thunder trailed 47-30 early in the second quarter, then slowly worked their way back into the game, and tied it twice in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, but could not take the lead.

The Lakers had an answer each time to hold off OKC, led by Anthony Davis, who had 37 points and 14 rebounds.

Former Thunder guard Dennis Schroder made some big shots as well, hitting a pair of jumpers in the final three and a half minutes to keep the Thunder down by at least two possessions.

Schroder had 21 points.

The Thunder were led by 27 points each by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.

Giddey added 18 rebounds and 7 assists.

Luguentz Dort had 15 points on five three-pointers, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 14 points.

The Thunder fall to 36-38 on the season and lose the season series to the Lakers two games to one.

OKC finishes their four-game road trip at Portland on Sunday night at 8:00 pm.