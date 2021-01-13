Lakers Rout Thunder to Keep OKC Winless at Home

The Los Angeles Lakers took charge early and went on to an easy 128-99 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

The Lakers built the lead to 24 points in the first half before OKC went on a 10-0 run and trimmed the halftime deficit to 12.

L.A. then pulled away in the second half to win handily, leading by as many as 31 points and never trailing.

The Lakers shot just under 50 percent from the field and made 17 three-pointers, while OKC shot just 43 percent.

LeBron James had 26 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists to lead six Lakers in double figure scoring.

The Thunder had four score in double figures, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading OKC with 17 points.

Isaiah Roby had 11 points and 9 rebounds, while George Hill and Aleksej Pokusevski had 10 points apiece.

The Thunder fell to 5-6 on the season, and dropped to 0-5 in home games.

OKC continues their four-game homestand as they host the Chicago Bulls and former Thunder coach Billy Donovan on Friday night at 7:00 pm.