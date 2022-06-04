The Arkansas baseball team scored 15 runs in the final three innings to rally from a five-run deficit and beat Oklahoma State 20-12 in the NCAA regional at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater on Saturday night.

OSU led 10-5 going into the seventh inning, then Arkansas scored three runs on a pair of home runs to cut the deficit to 10-8.

The wheels came off for the Cowboys in the eighth inning, as the Razorbacks scored eight runs.

The first four came in on free passes, with OSU pitcher Nolan McLean walking in three runs and hitting a batter with the bases loaded, giving Arkansas a 12-10 lead.

Trevor Martin came in to relieve McLean, and his first pitch was hit out of the stadium to left field by Jalen Battles for a grand slam to give the Hogs a 16-10 lead.

Arkansas added four more runs in the ninth inning to finish the scoring.

OSU drops to the losers’ bracket and will play Missouri State on Sunday at noon in an elimination game.

If the Cowboys win that game, they’ll play Arkansas again at 6:00 and will have to beat them to force the “if necessary” game on Monday at 6:00 pm.