Lonnie Walker made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left to give San Antonio the lead, and the Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-120 on Wednesday night at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a last second shot blocked as time expired, sending the Thunder to their seventh straight loss.

SGA led OKC with 34 points, 20 of those coming in the third quarter, just one shy of the most he’s ever scored in one quarter, as he made all 9 field goal attempts in the period.

The Spurs went on a 20-5 run late in the second quarter and into the third to lead by 15 points and led by as many as 16.

The Thunder used a mid second half run of 21-8 to cut the Spurs’ lead to three, then took the lead with four seconds on a layup by Aleksej Pokusevski to make it 120-119 OKC, and set up the dramatic go-ahead shot by Walker.

Dejounte Murray led San Antonio with 26 points and 12 assists, with former Edmond Santa Fe star Josh Richardson adding 17 points and making three 3-pointers.

The Spurs made 19 three-pointers as a team, with seven different players making shots from beyond the arc.

Darius Bazley had 25 points for OKC, his third straight game to score at least 25.

Pokusevski added 16 points and Isaiah Roby 10.

The Thunder fall to 20-49 on the season, and continue their three-game road trip Friday night at Miami at 7:00 pm.