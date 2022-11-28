Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had two turnovers in the final half minute and the New Orleans Pelicans held on to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 105-101 on Monday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

In a game with 10 lead changes, the Pelicans led from late first quarter to late fourth quarter.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl gave OKC the lead with a three-pointer with 52 seconds left to put the Thunder up 101-100.

Robinson-Earl had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

New Orleans answered, with Zion Williamson hitting a spinning layup and drawing a foul with 44 seconds left.

The 3-point play put the Pelicans up 103-101.

Williamson had 23 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

SGA then threw a bad pass, which created a loose ball and a tie-up.

The Pelicans won the jump ball, but Williamson missed a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left and OKC had a chance to tie it or win it.

SGA then turned it over again, being called for a charge with two seconds left.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points to lead the Thunder, but was just 7-for-21 from the field and had seven turnovers.

The Pelicans hit two free throws to close out the win.

Lugentz Dort had 14 points and Aleksej Pokusevski 11 points.

The Thunder shot just 37 percent from the field.

OKC drops to 8-13 on the season and have lost five of their last six games.

The game ended a two-game road trip for the Thunder, who return home to host San Antonio on Wednesday night at 7:00 pm, before starting a five-game road trip on Saturday.