LeBron James broke the NBA’s career scoring record with 38 points, but the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Lakers 133-130 on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

James hit a fadeaway jumper with 10 seconds left in the third quarter to get to 36 points and break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career record of 38,387 points.

James added two more points, but the Thunder used a 12-0 run to take charge of the game and win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points and 8 assists to lead OKC, who had six players in double figure scoring.

Jalen Williams had 25 points, Josh Giddey 20, Mike Muscala had 16 points and made four 3-pointers, Isaiah Joe 15 points and Jaylin Williams 14.

The Thunder shot 52 percent from the field, but were outshot by the Lakers, who hit 58 percent from the floor.

OKC made 17 three-pointers to the Lakers’ 13 and forced 20 L.A. turnovers.

Former Thunder guard Russell Westbrook had 27 points, but also had six turnovers, including three in the fourth quarter.

The Thunder improved to 26-28 on the season, and will finish their three-game road trip Friday night at Portland at 9:00 pm.

By Brian Brinkley