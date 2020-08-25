Lincoln Riley and Sooners Deal with Practice in a Pandemic

Oklahoma’s football team is less than three weeks away from the scheduled start of the regular season, but the Sooners have had a lot to deal with during preseason practice.

On Tuesday, OU head coach Lincoln Riley told the media that 8 or 9 players returned to practice after being cleared of COVID-19, leaving about 8 or 9 active cases still on the team.

Keeping those active case players engaged has been a challenge for Riley and the coaching staff.

It’s also been a challenge at times just to practice, as Riley mentioned one day the Sooners had only one player in a specific position group able to practice.