Lincoln Riley Navigates Quarterback Situation for Sooners

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said on Tuesday he would not name a starter at quarterback for this Saturday’s game at home against TCU at 6:30.

After a pair of Spencer Rattler turnovers against Texas, Caleb Williams replaced Rattler and accounted for 300 total yards of offense as the Sooners rallied from 21 points down to win 55-48.

Amidst rumors of Rattler transferring, Rattler’s father told the OU Daily student newspaper his son is committed to OU.

Rattler had been the preseason favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, but Williams was rated the top high school quarterback in the nation his senior season, and had seen some snaps in earlier games this season prior to the Texas game.